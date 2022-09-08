Türkiye: Inter-agency Summary Guidance Note on Post-Distribution Monitoring in the Context of Cash-Based Interventions

In the context of Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs), Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) is a remarkably useful exercise for collecting and analysing data on the experiences and the levels of satisfaction of beneficiaries of cash assistance provided by humanitarian agencies. This analysis includes focusing on various implementation aspects such as timeliness, quality, appropriateness, and effectiveness of the support in relation to the targeted needs. For this purpose, PDMs are ideally conducted within four weeks after the cash distribution phase to be able to fully understand the possible impacts of CBI programmes.

Purposes and Benefits

In general, the purposes and the related benefits of PDM in the context of CBIs include:

• evaluating the quality of distribution process and the effectiveness of cash assistance in relation to the intended programmatic objectives,

• gauging the levels of satisfaction and patterns of assistance utilisation including intrahousehold/community dynamics and spending habits to tweak and tailor the relevant programmatic aspects as necessary,

• identifying areas for possible improvement with regards to designing future CBIs in an evidence-based manner to enhance learning and more inclusive programming,

• endorsing and maintaining accountability to affected populations (AAP) by improving community engagement and monitoring whether cash assistance successfully reached beneficiaries without any diversion and the targeted groups were adequately informed in a timely manner,

• unveiling and preventing possible protection risks related to PSEA, inclusion, safety etc.