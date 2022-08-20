Türkiye Gained 1,100 Competent Disaster Volunteers on the 23rd Anniversary of the Devastating Earthquake

“AFAD Accreditation and AFAD Volunteering System Certificate Ceremony” was held in İstanbul on the 23rd anniversary of the August 17, 1999 earthquake. Minister of Interior Affairs Süleyman Soylu gave the certificates to accredited 24 agencies and institutions and their 643 members as well as to 500 AFD Support Volunteers. Volunteers and accredited teams will have an active role in the Disaster Response Plan of Türkiye (TAMP). Head of AFAD Governor Yunus Sezer and İstanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya were also present at the ceremony.

New members have joined the teams and volunteers who are important parts of TAMP which provided systematic response capability to disasters. Teams and volunteers who completed training programs organized in line with AFAD Accreditation and Volunteering System standards and gained required competence received their certificates. Minister of Interior Affairs Süleyman Soylu, Head of AFAD Governor Yunus Sezer and İstanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya were present at the ceremony organized in the AFAD İstanbul Search and Rescue Department in Yeşilköy.

Soylu: “We Have Reached A New Level in Disaster Management”

Minister Soylu addressed teams at the ceremony and mentioned developments achieved in the aftermath of the devastating August 17 earthquake.

“The disaster that we faced 23 years ago was really bitter but it also taught us a lot. Today, we are gradually increasing our capacity. Compared to 23 years ago, Türkiye is a different country in response to disasters. We have reached a new level in disaster management. We are working in an effort to correct our mistakes and improve our capacity. We have AFAD mobile application which can be used by any victim who is trapped under debris. It also shows who to get out and reach assembly areas in case of an earthquake. The State Message System sends warnings and alerts to people in case of a disaster risk like it recently did during heavy rain falls in Western Black Sea region and prevented loss of life and property,” said Sezer.

Minister of Interior Affairs: “Türkiye Has Become One of the Most Successful Countries in Disaster Management”

Soylu mentioned measures taken in the city as a part of disaster preparedness activities.

“1,300 schools are founded in İstanbul. Majority of these school buildings were recently constructed. Remaining school buildings were reinforced. We have also reinforced thousands of state buildings. We have evacuated and demolished buildings which were dangerous and have the risk of collapsing during any possible tremor. Our teams continue building assessment activities in the city. Türkiye founded AFAD for disaster management and achieved the required disaster response capacity and expertise. Türkiye Has Become One of the Most Successful Countries in Disaster Management,” noted Soylu.

Head of AFAD: “Number of accredited teams reached 59 and members to 1,580”

Meanwhile, Head of AFAD Governor Yunus Sezer shared information about AFAD Accreditation and Volunteering system during his speech.

Number of accredited teams reached 59 and members to 1,580. Number of teams who continue training programs and manage to receive certificates is 47 right now. Today, we will give volunteer ID cards to 507 volunteers from 23 districts of İstanbul and they will become a part of our teams,” said Sezer.