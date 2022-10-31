Türkiye Basic Needs Sector Dashboard | Q3 Jan - Sep 2022, Inter-Agency Coordination

SECTOR ACHIEVEMENTS

Basic Needs sector partners in Türkiye cumulatively provided support to over 2 million beneficiaries through various sectoral activities in the third quarter of 2022. Nearly 2 million beneficiaries received monthly cash assistance under the country wide Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Complementary-ESSN (C-ESSN) programmes. In addition, the total number of one-time cash assistance beneficiaries almost doubled compared to the first half of the year and reached 90,655, marking significant progress but still falling behind the yearly targets as analysed in the sectoral 2022 Mid-Year Review Note.

In the third quarter of 2022, the number of beneficiaries of access to adequate shelter solutions reached 33,031 by more than doubling compared to its level as of the second quarter. In line with this increase, 90% progress against the related target for 2022 was recorded, which is substantially higher than the rate of prog-ress in the same period of 2021 (37%) despite the higher target for 2022 reflecting the intensifying challenges in Türkiye related to access to adequate shelter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the number of food assistance beneficia-ries increased by roughly 26% to 74,234, indicating a progress of 48% against the yearly target. The slower progress in 2022 compared to that recorded in the same period of last year (73%) might partially be resulting from the higher 2022 target reflecting the increasing food assistance needs based on the rapidly rising food prices in the country.

The total number of beneficiaries receiving non-food items (NFIs) including gender appropriate hygiene, dignity and sanitary items along with core relief items (CRIs) increased by only 4% and reached 188,807 in the third quarter compared to the previous one.