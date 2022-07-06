Turkey Market Bulletin: Issue No. 21, Quarter 1 2022 (January - March)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB)1 costs TRY 878 per person per month as of March 2022, an increase of 52 percent from 576 TRY last year, March 2021.

The inflation rate reached 61.1 percent. The food inflation rate increased to 70.3 percent.

The Turkish lira continued to depreciate. In March 2022, the average exchange rate is 14.6 TRY/USD.