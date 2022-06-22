Turkey: Inter-Agency Protection Sector Needs Assessment Analysis Round 5 - January 2022

Executive Summary

This Fifth Round of the protection sector inter-agency needs assessment was carried out via 18 sector partners (including Community-Based Organizations) and 2 Universities in January 2022 with a sample size of 1,146 individuals (representing a total of 6,465 persons at the household level). The majority of respondents participating in the exercise are Syrian, followed by Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian, and individuals of other nationalities.

This comparative analysis aims to provide an overview of the impact of COVID-19 and the current socio-economic context on refugee communities in Türkiye. Overall, the assessment provides an understanding of the general protection situation across Türkiye in relation to various thematic areas, including protection and community level concerns; access to information; access to services (including health, COVID-19 vaccines, and education); work and income; access to basic needs; and access to digital tools and digital literacy. In this Round, additional questions on disability status, education levels, Turkish language skills were included in consultation with sector partners. The analysis puts forward various measures to address barriers and challenges identified through the assessment.

The main findings from this Round assessment are highlighted below:

Only 16% of respondents indicate they can speak Turkish fluently. The highest rates of fluency in Turkish are amongst Iranians (43% can speak fluently) and lowest amongst Syrians, as 33% of respondents indicate their Turkish is very limited. Inability to speak Turkish at all is slightly higher among women compared to men.

31% of households confirmed they had one or more member with a disability. The highest prevalence of disability is identified within Afghan communities.

As in previous Rounds, over half of the population (58%) perceives having enough access to information. While some improvements were recorded since Round 4, findings show that Afghans and Iranians continue to have less access to information compared to other population groups. Additionally, rural populations and illiterate individuals were also identified to be at disadvantage in relation to access to information compared to others. While information gaps remained the same across rounds (i.e. financial and material assistance, labour rights and resettlement), this Round clearly identified differences in information needs per location, sex groups and nationalities. Primary sources of remained within the community, with UN agencies as a source also included in the top three.

Overall access to essential services has been improving from September 2021 onwards, most likely related to the lifting of COVID-19 measures and significant shift to hybrid service delivery. In this Round, 95% of respondents attempted to access services, of which 24% indicated facing difficulties. No major differences in access to services were identified in relation to residential setting, location, sex groups or nationalities. The most difficult to reach services and service providers were PDMMs and ESSN/CCTE applications. Among those that did face difficulties, differences are identified between rural versus urban populations, sex groups, locations and nationality groups, in relation to which services/service providers were difficult to access and the barriers to access.

A clear improvement in access to healthcare services was identified in this Round. To specify, 88% of respondents indicated they attempted to access services, of which 17% reported facing barriers. However, Afghan and Iranians continue to face more difficulties in access compared to other population groups (34% and 28% respectively indicated that they attempted to access but were not able to), despite improvements for both groups since Round 4. Barriers to accessing health services for both Afghans and Iranians remain related to legal status and particularly status of their health insurances, for which most with deactivated insurances have approached PDMMs to officially request assessment towards reactivation. Despite approaching PDMMs and some having specific needs that may trigger reactivation (as per parameters set by PMM), the majority indicate their insurances remain inactive.

Findings indicate minor deterioration since the previous Round in relation to access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gynaecology & obstetric services (G&O) services. Iranian women were identified to face more difficulties compared to other population groups. While many respondents indicate barriers related to accessing health services overall, approximately half also mention language barriers and lack of interpretation services as a prominent challenge in accessing SRH and G&O services.

A clear majority across all groups are able to follow up on COVID-19 related developments in Türkiye, (including with regards to booster shots) and report that they did not face any difficulties in accessing COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, while 34% did not provide response to the question, among those that did respond, 84% confirmed one or more member of their household was vaccinated, and 80% confirmed all members had received vaccinations. Reasons for not accessing the vaccine were identified as concerns about potential costs, concerns about safety (and benefits) of vaccines and potential longerterm consequences. The former is particularly relevant for men, whereas the latter two concerns are more so mentioned by rural populations, women headed households and Afghans.

65% of respondents indicate having school-aged children, of which 89% confirmed at least one of their children has access to schools. Among households that confirm their children have access to schools, 80% indicate their children are always able to attend classes, which indicates a general improvement in access to education compared to the COVID-19 period where education was being provided through remote means. The main reasons for out of school children include financial barriers, per bullying and distance to schools/transportation problems.

Most respondents (60%) indicated to be working informally prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, whereas one third were unemployed, and only 9% worked formally. Differences with regards to pre-COVID working status was identified between sex groups, residential setting, population groups and geographical locations. Following the outbreak, 67% experienced change in their working status (which continued to be related to COVID-19 and potentially the economic situation as well), with Iranians and Afghans impacted most by these changes.

Approximately 4% of all children identified at household level are identified to be working. Of particular concern is that almost half of all working children are below age 12 (which represents a 60% increase since last Round in working children below age 12). The majority of working children are of Syrian origin, however prevalence of working children below age 12 are highest within Afghan communities. The main sectors of employment for children are textile & tailor agriculture & husbandry and construction. While differences between groups were identified, the majority of factors leading to child labor are identified to be directly linked with access to livelihoods and the socio-economic situation of households.

The primary source of income for approximately half is work/employment, followed by humanitarian assistance. Across respondents, approximately half confirm receiving some form of assistance (cash, in-kind, or both), however increasingly so, individuals indicate that the assistance does not meet their needs. This may mean that despite some increase in transfer values for cash-based interventions, this may not be in alignment with the current economic circumstances in country.

90% of respondents report not being able to fully cover their monthly expenses and basic household needs, with those unable to meet their expenses at all increasing since last Round. Afghans and Iraqis are identified to be the most socio-economically vulnerable population groups.

Compared to pre-COVID periods, the average increase in expenditure of households is 63%. The most difficult to manage costs remained the same as Round 4, namely food, rent/housing and utilities. Almost all respondents mentioned adopting a survival strategy/coping mechanism, including reducing essential food expenditure, borrowing money/remittances, and buying food on credit/debt.

Respondents continue to report observations of various protection and community concerns, including domestic violence (29% confirmed increase), conflict among household members (36%), sexual violence and abuse against women and girls, social tension with host community members (32%), and child marriages at very similar levels compared to the previous Round. In this Round, observations related to peer bullying were explored, for which 41% across respondents confirmed increase in peer bullying between refugee and host community children and youth.

Increased stress both at individual and community levels remained the most prominent protection and community concerns identified across all Rounds of the assessment, particularly for Iranians and Afghans. Reasons for increased stress are related to unpredictability about future in Türkiye and socio-economic concerns. Findings from this Round clearly indicate linkages between MHPSS and protection concerns, including in relation to tensions with host community. The majority of those in need of support seek MHPSS services through I/NGOs and hospitals.

15% of respondents faced a situation where they needed to access legal assistance, however half of them were not able to access services, with Iranians and Afghans at slighter disadvantage in terms of access compared to other groups. While, across groups, access to territory and international protection remained among the main issues that respondents required access to legal assistance in, of particular note is that support related to violence (including different types, such as sexual, physical and psychological) was also identified in this Round among the top needs. For those that were able to access assistance, I/NGOs remained the primary source, followed by private lawyers and Bar Associations.