Türkiye

Turkey - Forest Fire (EFFIS, AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

  • A forest fire broke out in Gülnar District (Mersin Province, southern Turkey) on 7 September that resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reports, as of 9 September, 31 people were affected by the fires (4 of them are still receiving medical care) and 1,025 evacuated people across the Districts of Gülnar and Silifke.

  • A total of 29 helicopters, 11 aircraft, and 138 water tanks have been deployed to battle the ongoing fire.

  • Over the next 24 hours, according to JRC European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), the fire danger forecast will be from high to extreme over Mersin Province.

