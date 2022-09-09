Turkey - Forest Fire (EFFIS, AFAD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

A forest fire broke out in Gülnar District (Mersin Province, southern Turkey) on 7 September that resulted in casualties and damage.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reports, as of 9 September, 31 people were affected by the fires (4 of them are still receiving medical care) and 1,025 evacuated people across the Districts of Gülnar and Silifke.

A total of 29 helicopters, 11 aircraft, and 138 water tanks have been deployed to battle the ongoing fire.