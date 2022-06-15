Turkey - Floods and landslides (AFAD, MGM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms continues to affect central Turkey, causing floods and landslides and leading to casualties.

According to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and media reports, four fatalities occurred in Ankara Province, while another person died in Karaman Province (south-central Turkey). Three people were rescued in Kahramanmaras Province (south-central Turkey).

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas, as several villages have been isolated due to roads being damaged by landslides. Ankara Province is one of the most affected areas, as 28 mm of precipitation fell in 30 min on 11 June, according to AFAD.