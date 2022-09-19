Turkey Basic Needs Sector | 2022 Mid-Year Review Inter-Agency Coordination

Highlights:

• Basic Needs sector partners continued to experience underfunding in the first half of 2022.

• Complementary one-time CBIs reached only around 45 thousand beneficiaries.

• Only 7.6% of the targeted CBI beneficiaries could be reached by mid-2022. Significant funding gaps were identified for complementary CBIs at the national level.

• The mid-year progress rate for food assistance was satisfactory (65.7%), but larger-scale programmes with beneficiary targets over 10 thousand could not receive any funding.

• Partners achieved 85.5% of the annual target for distributing gender appropriate hygiene, dignity, or sanitary items.

• Further guidance will be provided on the way forward concerning counselling/awareness raising on transition from basic needs support to livelihoods due to the inadequate level of progress reported so far.

• Funding gap isidentified in municipal infrastructure support aiming to expand capacity for service delivery.

• Progress in many indicators is geographically limited, hence not nation-wide, limiting the overall impact.