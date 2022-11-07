Syria Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan 2022

IOM VISION

Since 2011, IOM has provided life-saving assistance, early recovery, and resilience programs for Syrians across the region who have been affected by the crisis in Syria, as well as for the communities and countries which host them. In 2022, IOM will continue to implement activities in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt as part of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP). IOM's interventions will be multi-sectoral in nature, responding to the needs and priorities of affected populations and leveraging IOM's operational presence, technical expertise and strong relationships with national and local authorities.