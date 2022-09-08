Support to Public Institutions by International Financial Institutions, 3RP Partners, and Bilateral Development Actors between 2017-2022 (as of August 2022)

This dashboard aims to present a full overview of the support support provided to Türkiye public institutions and private sector to host Syrians under Temporary Protection, International Protection Applicants and Status Holders. This encompasses support provided respectively by 3RP partners, by International Financial Institutions, and by other development actors. The below data includes interventions implemented since 2017 as well as on-going and planned interventions with secured funding. Only data related to support to public institutions and private sector are included, which means that support implemented directly by 3RP partners or through civil society is not reflected (but available through the regular 3RP financial tracking).

Data is categorized by type of interventions: support channeled through institutions to benefit individuals, support to institutions either in terms of financial/human resources or in terms of system strengthening, and support to the private sector and civil society. Data related on 3RP interventions are based on the reports of Public Institution Support Tracking (PIST) conducted since 2017. Data related to IFIs covers interventions from the World Bank, the EIB, the EBRD,

KfW, ISDB, AFD, and JICA and includes both grants and loans. Bilateral development actors include Expertise France and GIZ. Data related to the EU Facility Bilateral Component is taken directly from the Facility Project List.