Strengthening the Community Resilience through Disaster Awareness Trainings and Livelihood Initiatives Project -Impact Analysis Report [EN/TR]

Due to its geological structure, topography and climactic characteristics, Turkey has been exposed to disasters and considered under high risk and one of the disaster-prone countries.

In this scope, there is a need for adopting and promoting a culture of risk prevention as well as mitigation in the society, accelerating training activities, using modern technologies and communication facilities, expanding cooperation at the local, regional and international level. Frequent hazards, combining with earthquakes in Elazığ and İzmir as well as Covid-19 outbreak had profound impacts on people lives and created new vulnerabilities.

In Turkey, where more than 4 million migrant population resides most of whom are vulnerable, it has become indispensable necessity for seeking new ways in order to address the needs of communities, to include both migrants and local communities for preparatory actions against disasters and to maximize the efforts for social cohesion. Disasters affect all, thus impeding vulnerabilities and strengthening resilience is only possible through engaging communities and encouraging volunteers.

In this respect, we would like to express our sincere desire for paving way for and shedding light on similar studies by means of this report containing summary account of the experiences gained from the Project activities carried out in 10 provinces with its socioeconomic empowerment and disaster components. The report also provides the results of the research that was undertaken aftermath of the project and aimed at measuring the impact of the disaster component of the project on staff, volunteers as well as the beneficiaries.

The results of the research has one more time highlighted the significance of the preparative actions against disasters by also showcasing people’s interests on this topic, and provides an example for social cohesion efforts.

It is our desire that through learnings of this project, which was implemented by TRCS Community Based Migration Programs, with the support of TRCS Academy Department and the financial support of UNDP, would also inspire similar collaboration initiatives between international organizations and civil society organizations in the sector.

With this project, we had the opportunity to try a never-ever-experienced and could positively affect people’s lives. However, the story does not end up here. The lessons-learnt attained from this small scale project should be taken as an example by stakeholders in the sector, and should pave way for designing new, largescale and sustainable joint-projects. We would like to thank all who contributed to all phases of the project and readers of this report for their interest