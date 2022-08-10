Social Cohesion in Türkiye - Programming Model and Guide

This guide aims to provide practical recommendations for the effective design and monitoring of social programs so that these contribute positively to social cohesion in society. The guide is developed with the following objectives:

i. Emphasizing the multi-faceted nature of the social cohesion concept as it is shaped by the political, economic, legal, and social aspects of a community’s living conditions.

ii. Cultivating better opportunities for high-quality intergroup interaction between refugee and local host community members through different types of social programming such as livelihoods, protection, and trainings among others.

iii. Improving the integration impact of such programs in consideration of both the vertical (state-individual) and horizontal (between individuals) components.

The primary goal of this guide is to assist practitioners in designing and implementing interventions that contribute to social cohesion in society.

The content of this guide builds on a thorough review of past academic studies, policy papers and impact assessments of actual projects and programs. The project employed a mixed methodology approach involving the following data collection methodologies:

i. Literature Review

ii. Key Informant Interviews

iii. Group Discussion (Roundtable Discussion)

Please see Annex 4 for detailed information on the methodology of the study.