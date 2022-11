SG/SM/21582

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly bombing in Istanbul yesterday. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye. The Secretary-General wishes a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

