Persisting Vulnerabilities: Findings from the Emergency Social Safety Net Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey (Round 13) in Türkiye

About the programme

The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) provides unrestricted, unconditional cash assistance3 to people living under temporary or international protection in Turkey. The programme aims to help vulnerable people, a majority of whom are Syrian among other nationalities including but not limited to Afghan, Somali, Iraqi, meet their basic needs. The ESSN is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented through a partnership of the Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC). As of December 2021, the ESSN provides monthly assistance to over 1.5 million people. In April 2021, the transfer value of the programme was increased from 120 to 155 TRY per person. In addition, the Complementary Emergency Safety Net Programme (C-ESSN)4 started in July 2021, providing unconditional cash assistance support to the most vulnerable households living in Turkey.

Within the context of the ESSN programme, PDM surveys are regularly conducted to understand the impact of the cash assistance on households receiving the assistance and to track socio-economic indicators such as debt, income and coping strategies for a representative sample of ESSN applicant households over time. PDM 11 may be referred to in this report, which covered data collected from November 2020 to January 2021.