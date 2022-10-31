Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment in Gazientep: Analysis - April-May 2022

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is globally at the forefront of primary data collection on migration, having covered internal displacement and cross-border migration flows since 2004. Main activities of DTM include collecting and analyzing data to disseminate critical multi-layered information on the mobility, vulnerabilities, and needs of displaced and mobile populations that enables decision makers and responders to provide these populations with better context specific assistance. DTM's vast ex-perience and presence on the ground, often in various difficult contexts, places it in a unique position to bring forward data driven evidence on migration trends and migrants' circumstances. Looking at the Turkish context, IOM has been applying the DTM model in Türkiye since 2016 in order to understand the scope and structure of migration flows towards, within and from Türkiye, as well as to analyze the profiles, intentions and needs of migrants present in the country. The Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) programme, which has been implemented in Türkiye based on DTM model, conducts field data collection in order to achieve the stated objectives and collects evidence-based data through these activities.

This Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment does not include data on drivers of migration to Türkiye or future migration intentions of migrants and was not limited according to the years in which Syrian migrants arrived in Türkiye. The analysis in the content of this report aims to reflect the current situa-tion of the migration phenomenon, which has been increasingly present in Türkiye, in one of Türkiye’s border provinces, Gaziantep, from the perspective of needs of Syrian migrants.

In addition to the fact that Türkiye has experienced forms of mixed migration, it is seen that migrants from the Syrian Arab Republic are exposed to forced migration due to the war and conflicts within their country. In this context, different types of needs arise as Türkiye is considered as both a destina-tion country and a transit country by migrants.

When the presence of Syrian migrants whose needs and vulnerabilities were identified in this assess-ment is analyzed, it is understood that 99 per cent of a total of 2,800 respondents have been residing in Türkiye for more than one year. Considering the years when Syrian migrants who have been in Tur-key for more than a year entered Turkey, the upward trend among the participants until 2014 draws attention. The rate of Syrian migrants who have entered Turkey since 2014 has been decreasing every year compared to the previous year. This is especially true for migrants from Syria who have identified Turkey as a destination and transit country as a result of forced migration.

One of the main requirements for migrants to meet their needs within the framework of public ser-vices is their registration status. Ninety-one per cent of the Syrian migrants interviewed within the scope of this assessment stated that they were registered with the Presidency of Migration Manage-ment (PMM). Among those who stated having been registered, 98 per cent had temporary protec-tion (TP) status while two per cent stated in Türkiye with a residence permit. In this respect, when the respondents’ access to migration services (e.g., Provincial Directorates of Migration Management,

Migrant Health Centers) is evaluated, it is seen that 69 per cent of respondents rarely, sometimes of never access these services. Findings suggest that the main reason why more than half of the partici-pants never, rarely or sometimes access these services is that they did not need these services (81%).

Furthermore, an interesting finding is that respondents under TP accessed health services usually in public hospitals (39%) and family health centers (25%).

The main purpose of the Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment was to determine the existing and devel-oping needs of Syrian migrants in their current living conditions during the last six months before the assessment was conducted. Accordingly, when the migrants’ ability to meet their nutritional needs is examined, it is seen that most of them (84%) could meet their basic food needs (e.g., Rice, Corn,

Beans, Oil, Sugar, Vegetables), while nearly half of the female respondents (45%) and 28 per cent of the male respondents could not meet their other food needs (e.g., Milk, Fruit, Meat). So much so that 62 per cent of female respondents and 36% of male respondents stated that they or someone in the household skipped meals at various times during the last six months because they did not have money to buy food. The rate of the respondents who had to skip meals was quite high for both among men and women. From this point of view, the finding that the main reason for the respondents’ indebted-ness for the last six months was mostly to buy food (32%) is worth of note.

Looking at the income sources of the migrants interviewed, female respondents stated that they or their families mostly earned their income from casual work (44%) and salaried jobs (34%). Among female respondents, the ratio of those who earn income by receiving cash and/or social assistance was 13 per cent. Male respondents stated that they or their families mostly got their income from salaried jobs (35%) and casual jobs (32%). It is seen that another business field where male respondents earned income is small business (18%), while the rate of those who received cash and/or social assistance is nine per cent. According to the data obtained on the indebtedness of the respondents, 64 per cent of the female respondents and 50 per cent of the male respondents stated that they had debt. In addition to buying food (32%), paying rent (24%) and paying the bills (23%) were among the main reasons for indebtedness.

It is concluded that migration to Turkey has an overall positive effect on the employment status of male Syrian respondents. Accordingly, while 72 per cent of male respondents were employed in the country of origin, 83 per cent working in Türkiye. While the rate of employment among women in the country of origin was 17 per cent, the rate of female employment (17%) did not change in Türkiye. In addition, it is understood that the majority (80%) of the Syrian migrants working in Türkiye were not registered in the social security system, but the awareness among the respondents about the employer’s obli-gation to grant insurance for their employees was quite high (76%). It is understood that only 24 per cent of the working respondents worked with a legal work permit issued by the Turkish authorities.

It is seen that almost all the participants (96%) had access to health services and health information for themselves and their household members if necessary. However, the respondents showed lower levels of COVID-19 vaccination, with 75 per cent of female respondents and 79 per cent of male re-spondents. Fifty-eight per cent of female respondents and 71 per cent of male respondents who had not been vaccinated did not consider getting vaccinated. Most of the female (60%) and male (76%) respondents who did not want to be vaccinated did not do so because they did not believe in the effect of the vaccine.

Respondents, who stated that they or their household members had problems with social relations, feelings, thought and behaviors, stated difficult living conditions (33%) and economic problems (33%) as the main reasons for these problems.

Demographic data collected within the scope of the assessment show that most of the Syrian migrants lived in family form. Accordingly, it was determined that 64 per cent of Syrian migrants had children of school age (over 6 years old). When the school attendance of their school-age children is examined, it is seen that most of their children (89%) were going to school and almost all of them (98%) were receiving formal education in Turkish public schools. Regarding the respondents who stated that chil-dren encountered some difficulties in education (44%), the most common problems were insufficient Turkish knowledge (35%), encountering discrimination in the school environment (27%), bullying in the school environment (21%) and high costs related to education (15%).

When their awareness of their legal rights and obligations in Türkiye is examined, almost half of the Syrian nationals (52%) were aware of their legal rights and obligations in Türkiye. A majority (87%) of the 64 per cent of the respondents who were informed about the social cohesion assistance (ESSN) program stated that they applied to the ESSN program, while 13 per cent did not.