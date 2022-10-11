MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot – The role of smugglers in Afghans’ irregular journeys to Türkiye (October 2022)

Migration has been a constant in and from Afghanistan in recent decades, particularly due to intensified conflict and instability.1 Given the restrictions on regular migration pathways, especially in terms of access to visa processes and affiliated costs, irregular migration is often the preferred – or only – option for many seeking to leave. Smuggling2 networks across the country have taken advantage of a lucrative and under-policed market, leading thousands of people into neighboring countries daily.3 Smuggling networks are an integral part of the Afghan economy.4 Since the August 2021 Taliban takeover and subsequent economic collapse, smuggling services experienced a spike in demand from Afghans trying to flee.

Despite the prevalence of smuggling networks, gaps remain in understanding how they operate, largely due to their illicit nature.6 This snapshot on the use of smugglers among Afghans en route to Türkiye aims to contribute to a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses and advocacy efforts related to migrant protection and migration movements to and through Türkiye. It is based on 2,403 surveys conducted with Afghans.

Key findings

• The majority of respondents (83%) used smugglers during their journey to Türkiye.

• Most respondents made stops in Iran (89%) on their way to Türkiye: to look for smugglers to organize the next stretch of their journey (24%), working to earn money for the next stretch of their journey (21%), to stay with friends/relatives (20%), or waiting for transport (19%).

• The main service provided by smugglers was transit across borders (75%), however they also provide other services including in-country transportation (40%), food or water (30%), and accommodation (22%), among others.

• Nearly half of respondents (42%) reported that the smuggler chose the route.

• Those who used smugglers’ services spent 1,665 USD on average to reach Türkiye while those who traveled without smugglers spent 2,720 USD on average.

• Afghans consider smugglers necessary to reach Türkiye, but smugglers are considered to be among the top three perpetrators of protection incidents en route to Türkiye.