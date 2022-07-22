Media Advisory: Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy, Emergency Relief Coordinator to visit Türkiye

WHO: Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy, Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Türkiye

WHEN: 25-29 July 2022

WHERE: Istanbul, Gaziantep, Hatay

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, will visit Türkiye from 25-29 July 2022.

After 11 years of conflict, more than 4 million people, mostly women and children, are trapped in north-west Syria along the border with Türkiye, some 2.8 million of them displaced. Last year, critical aid from the UN and partners crossed the border from Türkiye into north-west Syria, helping 2.4 million people each month.

Ms. Msuya is expected to meet with Turkish officials, donors, UN agencies, and local and international NGOs involved in cross-border aid. She will engage with affected people and Syrian women’s groups to discuss the challenges they face.

For further information, please contact:

In Türkiye: Madevi Sun-Suon, madevi.sun-suon@un.org

In New York: Jaspreet Kindra, kindra@un.org