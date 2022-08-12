Listening to those we help: A review of findings from October 2020 to May 2021

SUMMARY

BACKGROUND

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population, 4 million asylum seekers of which 3.5 million are Syrians. The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) provides regular monthly cash assistance through a debit card, or Kızılaykart, to 1.5 million vulnerable refugees (defined as people living under temporary protection and international protection in Türkiye).

The cash programme is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in close cooperation with the Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS). Every month, each family member receives 155 Turkish Lira, enabling them to decide for themselves how to cover essential needs like rent, transport, bills, food and medicine.

As part of the ESSN, IFRC and TRC regularly conduct qualitative and quantitative research to explore the target group’s experiences, satisfaction levels and to gather recommendations to help improve response and inform the humanitarian sector in future decision making. From October 2020 to May 2021, two consecutive large-scale satisfaction and feedback surveys were carried out, reaching approximately 1,200 ESSN applicants.