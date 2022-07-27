Joint Coordination Centre opens in Istanbul to facilitate safe export of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports

(Istanbul, 27 July 2022): The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was officially inaugurated today in Istanbul, comprising representatives of Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Türkiye and the United Nations.

The JCC will facilitate the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor to allow ships to export grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.

Welcoming the launch of the JCC, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said: “The swift opening of the Joint Coordination Centre was made possible with the invaluable support from Türkiye in providing the parties with a physical platform to help operationalize the Black Sea Grain initiative, and with the commitment by the Russian Federation and Ukraine in nominating and sending quickly their senior representatives to work together, directly and in partnership, in implementing the agreement.”

He added: “I am hopeful that their swift collective action will translate quickly and directly into much-needed relief for the most vulnerable food insecure people around the world.”

Frederick J. Kenney, Jr. is leading the UN’s efforts on the ground in facilitating the parties’ efforts to operationalize the agreement. Mr. Kenney was present at the ceremony as the UN interim representative to the JCC. “It is extremely encouraging to see the parties focusing on implementing the initiative,” he said. “Work at the centre is non-stop with the aim to see the first shipments heading out of Ukrainian ports quickly, safely and effectively.”

The JCC will enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizer from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

The centre will monitor the movement of commercial vessels to ensure compliance with the initiative; focus on exporting bulk commercial grain and related food commodities only; ensure the on-site control and monitoring of cargo from Ukrainian ports; and report on shipments facilitated through the initiative.

For more information contact: In Istanbul: Ismini Palla, Mobile: +962 7709 96330 [WhatsApp/Signal]; palla@un.org In Geneva: Vanessa Huguenin, Mobile: + 41 (0) 79 202 6844; huguenin@un.org In New York: Anna Jefferys, Mobile: +1 917 769 7454 ; jefferysa@un.org