Irish and Norwegian Foreign Ministers visit Bab-al-Hawa border crossing with Northwest Syria

7 July 2022 - Two Ministers of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr Simon Coveney from Ireland and his Norwegian counterpart, Her Excellency Ms Anniken Huitfeldt, visited Bab-al-Hawa on 15 June 2022 to gain further understanding on the crucial significance of the border crossing in addressing the needs of the Syrians living across the border.

For the last 11 years, 4.5 million Syrians in the northwest region of the country have been living in such extremely precarious conditions that they are completely dependent on the cross-border deliveries of lifesaving food items as well as medicines and supplies. WHO and partners procure and deliver these supplies from Türkiye through Bab-al-Hawa, the last remaining open border crossing with the region. Approximately 33% of the health facilities in Northwest Syria currently rely on WHO’s supply line for a staggering 100% of their needs.

On the day of the ministerial visit alone, four trucks filled with 43 tonnes of essential medicines, infection prevention and control materials, and US$ 530 000-worth of medical equipment crossed into Northwest Syria.

Throughout 2021, WHO delivered a total of 160 trucks estimated to have provided 2.9 million treatments. WHO delivers an average of US$ 10 million worth of supplies into Northwest Syria every month, reaching nearly 200 health facilities across the region. The supplies include noncommunicable disease kits; anaesthesia and mental health drugs; trauma surgical and ICU care; vital medical equipment and supplies; as well as COVAX and personal protective equipment deliveries.

For more information, please contact Grattan Lynch, Communications Officer E-mail: lynchg@who.int