Inter-Agency Guidance Note: Cash-based Interventions in Gender-based Violence Risk Mitigation, Prevention, and Response

INTRODUCTION

This guidance is the product of the dedicated Task Team (TT) established for the use of CBI in GBV risk mitigation, prevention, and response (referred as CBI in GBV from here on) by 3RP partners in Türkiye to harmonize and increase CBI support to survivors and those at risk of GBV. TT has completed its task as of completion of this document.

TT was established by the Cash-Based Interventions Technical Working Group (CBI TWG) to create this inter-agency guidance note through consultations with and the collaboration between its member organizations, which focused on gender-based violence (GBV) and cash-based interventions (CBIs) in the refugee response context in Türkiye.

CBI TWG identified the CBI and/or GBV expert members of the TT based on their self-nomination.

Members of the TT were CARE, GIZ, IFRC, IGAMDER, IOM, TRC, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF and Welthungerhilfe. In addition, ASAM and KADAV provided contributions on an ad-hoc basis.

Chair and iNGO technical advisor of CBI TWG, CARE and UNHCR were anonymously selected as chairs of the TT.

Objectives, tasks, roles, responsibilities and meeting timeline of the TT were defined by the Terms of Reference document.