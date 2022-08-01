EvO/2022/08 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan Evaluation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report presents the main findings, conclusions and recommendations of an evaluation of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan for the Syria Crisis (3RP) 2015 – 2021. The objective of the evaluation was to assess how well the 3RP performs its functions in the areas of strategic leadership and coordination support to operational response and innovation as well as advocacy, policy, and resource mobilisation. Furthermore, it critically looked at what worked well and what needed to improve for a future iteration of the 3RP.

This evaluation was commissioned by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on behalf of the 3R Regional Steering Committee (RSC). It was conducted by Technical Assistance to Non-Governmental Organizations International (TANGO International) in 2021.