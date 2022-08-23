Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Spending and trends in coping strategies

KEY FINDINGS

With data collected through discussion sessions in August and September 2021, this qualitative research has focused on the themes of spending and coping strategies and complements the last PDM 13 report.

1 INCOME IS LIMITED ON A HOUSEHOLD BASIS: Most respondents stated that only one member of their household was employed. It was found that the employed household members were usually the male head of the household or the son of legal age. Although the fields of occupation varied, they were generally described as blue -collar, irregular and low -income jobs that required physical strength. The reasons given for the unemployment of the adult men in the household were health problems, fewer job opportunities or age discrimination from prospective employers. The fact that the jobs available required physical strength could be considered an obstacle for people with health problems or for those over the age of 50 as it prevents them from participating in the workforce. In addition, eight participants, who stated that they sent their school -aged children to work and did not have the financial means to send them to school, emphasized that child labor was a common coping strategy.

2 THE MOST MENTIONED EXPENDITURES APART FROM FOOD, RENT AND UTILITIES1 WERE EDUCATION AND HEALTH. It is understood that once the schools opened, related expenses increased in proportion to the number of children, and families found themselves in a difficult situation. Medication expenses not covered by the state, examinations required to be paid outside state hospitals due to language barriers, and transportation required to reach health centres created a great problem for some households. Some participants were forced to give up health services due to the increase in transportation costs and fees. Changes in expenditures for children and/or infants were third in the ranking. It was frequently mentioned that diaper and milk expenses were a burden on the family economy, depending on the number of children and their age.

3 BORROWING IS THE MAIN COPING STRATEGY, followed by cutting food and non -food expenses. These types of coping strategies were expressed more frequently in discussion sessions with female participants. The participants said that they reduced the amount of food they consumed, ate less often or did not eat at all, could not get the food they wanted, and chose cheaper foods to meet their basic needs. Many participants were forced to cut back on the needs of their children, such as clothing. They underlined that they postponed or canceled buying necessary materials for the education of their children, which negatively impacted their children’s school life. Other cutbacks in spending include transportation, healthcare and clothing. During the discussions, 15 participants, predominantly women, shared the role that their faith played in helping them cope with the difficult situation they were facing. These included working under difficult conditions or sending the children to work. It has also been found that the above decisions are generally made jointly within the family.

4 THE EFFECT OF THE INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF ESSN SUPPORT WAS NOT FELT BY THE MAJORITY DUE TO HIGH INFLATION AND THE INCREASE IN THE COST OF LIVING. Although the answers varied, there were many participants who stated that a positive effect was not felt due to inflation and seasonally increased expenditures (i.e. the commencement of school and the winter season). However, it was also stated that the additional payments helped them to meet their basic needs, which became more difficult to cover and helped them reduce the amount they borrowed and to pay off debts. They stated that the additional assistance was timely.

The above findings highlight that families applying for ESSN continue to face significant economic difficulties and must use many coping strategies, including borrowing, cutting back on food and other expenses, and sending children to work. It was found that the increase in the monthly cash assistance amount of 35 Turkish lira per beneficiary was welcomed by the majority, but it was not felt and had no positive effect due to inflation, the higher cost of living and constantly increasing prices. However, some participants, albeit fewer in number, were able to use this additional income for expenses, such as education or to reduce their debt amount.