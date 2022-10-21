Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: September 2022

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.5 million refugees living in Türkiye have been receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.

Highlights

Another Round of Media Campaign is around the corner

PowerToBe III, as the largest media campaign of IFRC history, is ready to be launched on 11 October. PowerToBe aims to influence a positive perception of migrant flows and promote the impact of the ESSN. Reaching all European countries, PowerToBE III, will potentially reach 42 million people through TikToK and META. Our main target countries are Spain, Italy, Germany and the rest of Europe.

Learning how to fish!

Due to the protracted nature of the refugee crisis, the ESSN must be supplemented by sustainable solutions to ensure wellbeing of its target groups. Therefore, humanitarian assistance is gradually shifting its focus on increasing refugees’ employability with the goal of boosting their self-reliance and facilitating their integration into the labour market. At this point, it is essential that a diverse referral system be in place. As part of IFRC and TRC partnership to explore ways to establish external referral mechanisms, a Livelihoods Pathway Study is underway. Please refer to page four for further information about this study.