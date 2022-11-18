Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: October 2022

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.5 million refugees living in Türkiye have been receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.

Highlights

Skills Share Event in Istanbul

IFRC Europe and Central Asia Region Communications and Fundraising Skills Share event took place in Istanbul on the last week of October 2022. With over 160 participants from 45 National Societies, the event was rated as an innovation hub aimed to guide the Movement’s roadmap for digitalization and peoplecentred communication, as well as innovative fundraising. In addition to their role as event coordinators, IFRC Türkiye and TRC showcased their best practices in storytelling as the core of people-centred communication; community-based engagement; positive campaigning; philanthropic fundraising, and corporate communications.

Connected through Our Passions!

#PowerToBe III Campaign

IFRC-TRC Power To Be III campaign has reached its mid-term connecting with an audience of over 35 million across Europe. Its positive content portraying social cohesion based on shared passions has enabled a positive reaction of over 95 per cent from its target audience. In this regard, the ESSN digital campaign for Türkiye, #HumanToHuman, has re-launched its production phase and its expected to go LIVE in the first quarter of 2023. Kindly refer to page four for more details about our heroes in this campaign.