Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: June 2022

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), around 1.4 million refugees living in Turkey have been receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.

Highlights

Increased transfer value

Aiming to address the ongoing economic hardships that have negatively affected the purchasing power, hence the livelihood of most people across Türkiye, the transfer value of the ESSN programme has been changed from TRY 155 per person to TRY 230 per person pursuant to the joint Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) calculations of TRC and IFRC. In addition to the transfer value increase, a one-off top-up payment of TRY 1,400 was made. As an enabler, the ESSN addresses not only existing concerns but also continues to respond to emerging issues.

Joint Monitoring Mission hosted by IFRC

Hosted by IFRC, the Joint Monitoring Mission took place between 20 and 24 June. The JMM aimed to observe the persistent economic challenges faced by ESSN target groups, as well as their employability opportunities and the barriers they may face in different sectors. In its essence, the JMM focused on the sustainability of the efforts to support target groups in Türkiye. Stakeholders involved in the JMM include DG ECHO, DG NEAR,

Directorate General for International Labour Fore (DGILF), Directorate General of Population and Citizenship (DGPC), and Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM). Please refer to page four for further details about this mission that was carried out through joint efforts of TRC and IFRC.