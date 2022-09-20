Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Monthly Report: August 2022

Thanks to European Union funding and a partnership between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC), over 1.5 million refugees living in Türkiye have been receiving humanitarian support through monthly cash assistance.

Highlights

Focus Group Discussion Series for the ESSN

As part of IFRC and TRC partnership’s endeavours to investigate the livelihood and wellbeing of its target groups, FGD sessions were conducted with ESSN applicants. Main findings of this study suggest that refugees have limited access to job opportunities, with the accessible ones being irregular and precarious. Most participants refer to informal work as their last resort rather than a preference. While the most commonly mentioned jobs include textile manufacturing and construction work, social networks are observed to be the most popular way of finding employment.

Evaluative Learning Study Published

Given the current socio-economic challenges faced by refugees and the role of the ESSN in Türkiye, it is crucial to provide an in-depth understanding of refugees' income sources and the ESSN's effect on socioeconomic vulnerability as well as people's capacity to cope with these challenges. Aiming to provide a detailed analysis of livelihoods and coping strategies of refugees and the link between income levels and vulnerability, an Evaluative Learning Study was conducted focusing on a comparison between the period right before and during the pandemic. Click here to access this report and refer to page four below for further information.