Durable Solutions - Egypt, Iraq, Joran, Lebanon, and Türkiye (30 June 2022)

Durable solutions for refugees from Syria are based on a comprehensive protection and solutions strategy which seeks to: 1) support host country and community resilience; 2) enable refugee self-reliance, including access to services, legal work opportunities and livelihoods; 3) expand access to resettlement in third countries and other complementary pathways, and; 4) plan for the return of refugees to Syria, on a voluntary basis, when conditions for a safe, dignified and sustainable return are in place