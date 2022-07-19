The Disaster Risk Reduction Plan of Türkiye (TARAP) came into force upon the decision of President Sayın Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dated July 7,2022.

TARAP was prepared as a result of consultations with 3,500 different institutions and joint efforts of 107 offices and agencies. As a part of TARAP;

· 11 different types of disasters,

· 17 different basic targets,

· 66 different goals

· 227 high scale action plans were defined.

TARAP came into force with decision no. 5787on July 8, 2022 Friday after it was published in the Official Gazette No. 31890. TARAP gives the opportunity to reduce disaster risks in the country as it sets out duties and responsibilities of all delegated institutions and agencies.

DISASTER RISK REDUCTION PLAN OF TÜRKİYE (TARAP)

TARAP is a sustainable plan that defines the duties and responsibilities of related institutions and offices with the purpose of reducing disaster risk to minimum before it happens. TARAP aims at effective and productive use of resources for highest level risk reduction.

TYPES OF DISASTERS DEFINED IN TARAP

TARAP includes measures and strategic actions about 11 different types of disasters such as earthquake, mass movements, flood, climate change, forest fires, pandemic, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear dangers (CBRN), large scale industrial accidents, hazardous goods transportation, mine accidents and subsidence and mass migration.

17 TARGETS, 66 GOALS AND 227 HIGHER SCALE ACTIONS OF TARAP

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Plans (İRAP) are operational plans prepared by the Provincial AFAD Directorates of all 81 cities of the country for disaster risk reduction at the provincial level. Actions set out in İRAP were gathered in order to form the basis of TARAP’s targets, goals and actions. İRAP set out 22 targets, 1,364 goals and 12,580 actions about 26 different types of disasters. 289 academicians from 22 universities worked in the preparation process of İRAP. Feedbacks concerning İRAP were taken into consideration while preparing TARAP. Meanwhile, 3,500 agencies conducted surveys, 107 institutions and offices worked in cooperation in order to set 11 different types of disasters. As a result, 17 targets, 66 goals and 227 higher scale actions were defined as a part of TARAP.

HOW TARAP WAS PREPARED?

As a part of the preparation process of TARAP, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has defined existing situations in the entire country, conducted need analysis and organized workshops by considering national and international disaster risk reduction priorities and strategies. AFAD included problems and solution suggestions to the TARAP according to the GZFT analysis outcome.

TARAP designed with the contributions of academicians, stakeholders and AFAD experts included strategic priorities which are compatible with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. TARAP also defined related institutions and agencies which will support designated offices in disaster risk reduction. It also defined short, medium and long term actions.