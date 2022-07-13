Deep Platform IFRC Turkey Project Secondary Data Review (SDR) Studies Series #1 - Economic Participation of Refugees in Turkey in Times of Covid-19: Secondary Data Review (SDR) Report, August 2021

OBJECTIVES AND METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

There are four million refugees in Turkey , living side by side with the host community, taking an active part in the same economy, formal and informal, both as employers and employees (UNHCR, 2021). IFRC Turkey, in close partnership with the TRC, contributes to their livelihoods in a major way thanks to the part it plays in the implementation of the ESSN Programme and other migration-related activities implemented to support refugees living in Turkey (IFRC, 2021). The purpose of this study is to gather and synthesize knowledge from different sources regarding the participation of refugees in economic activities in Turkey.

This study is the first of a series of Secondary Data Review (SDR) studies, as indicated in the name of this type of product, the SDR based studies do not rely on data collected by IFRC and TRC only, nor does it offer an in-depth analysis of primary data conducted in the name of IFRC Turkey or TRC. Instead, SDR products compile important external and internal findings about the refugee groups living in Turkey produced and published by sources including the local and international media, NGOs, INGOs, UN agencies and academia, working both within and outside of Turkey. As a result, the data, analyses and findings shared in these SDR studies do not reflect the views of the IFRC as an institution, whose role within this context is limited to a provider of systematized information on an important topic such as the refugee crisis situation in Turkey.

Specifically, this SDR study aims to provide a snapshot of the current situation for refugees within the Turkish economy by combining, summarizing and contrasting findings of the latest available research, produced by both the humanitarian sector and the academic institutions. This study does not only compile the findings of this research but also compares them with similar research to triangulate their validity and to check their reliability. There is a wide variety of research on the topic of refugee economic integration in Turkey, produced both by the humanitarian agencies from Turkey and from other countries and academia on the topic of refugees living in Turkey and their economic situation. This SDR report primarily utilizes studies that represent the majority of refugee groups in Turkey and excludes the studies that are project-specific or specific to a certain geographic part of Turkey. Since as of the time of this report’s publication about 90 percent of these refugees are also Syrian (UNHCR, 2021), some studies that focus on this ethnic group are also covered despite the fact that the experiences of non-Syrian refugee groups can be significantly different than the Syrians.

The secondary data collection and analytical development tool behind this SDR Report is an interagency led initiative known as the Data entry and exploration platform (DEEP). DEEP is an intelligent web-based platform offering a suite of collaborative tools tailored towards humanitarian crisis responses. It includes common analysis workflows and frameworks for thinking using both structured and unstructured, quantitative and qualitative data. By using a customizable analysis framework, users can easily catalogue information contained in large amounts of documents and export it to a variety of formats. Although the platform is meant to be a collaborative space, it is open-source and available to be deployed in private server environments. Data in DEEP is visible only to users granted access to a project space and is stored using modern web technology standards.