Complementary Emergency Social Safety Net (C-ESSN) Project: Findings of the Pre-Assistance Baseline Survey

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. PROGRAMME

Turkey is a host to over 4 million registered refugees1 and asylum-seeker2, 3.75 million Syrian nationals, and close to 320.000 international protection3 status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. Some refugees live in thirteen multicultural camps which are temporary accommodation centers. In response, the Government of Turkey has granted temporary or international protection to refugees, depending on the nationality, and has provided them with free access to services such as education and health once they have registered with the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM). To support the government’s efforts, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme was launched in November 2016 to help cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable refugees living outside camps under temporary or international protection. It provides beneficiary refugee households with a debit card giving them access to a fixed amount of money each month. Complementary ESSN (C-ESSN) project intends to improve the living standards of the most vulnerable refugees under Temporary and International Protection as well as humanitarian residence permitholders and international protection applicants in Turkey through the provision of regular cash assistance to cover their basic needs. Financed by the EU, the programme will be implemented by the MoFSS as a lead applicant in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) as a co-applicant, and in cooperation with other relevant stakeholders, which have a well-tracked record in the provision of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable refugees through a coordinated and systematic approach.

C-ESSN project aims to include the foreigners who have ID number starting with 99, who are disadvantaged to be directed to livelihoods, and have Temporary Protection Status / International Protection Status / International Protection Status Application and Humanitarian Residence Permit. The project is implemented through KIZILAYKART Platform, and supported by the Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs (DGPC) and Presidency of Migration Management (PMM).