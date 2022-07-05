In-camp Post-Distribution Monitoring Report, Quarter 1 – 2022, WFP Turkey Country Office, June 2022

Executive Summary

Türkiye presently accommodates almost 4 million refugees, making it the largest refugee hosting country. 3.7 million of them are Syrians who have been displaced as a result of the crisis in Syria. As of March 2022, 50,531 people live in the camps of whom 43,000 receive evoucher assistance, namely Kizilaykart.

The in-camp Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) surveys are intended to monitor well-being of beneficiaries in terms of food consumption, dietary diversity, coping strategies, and expenditure patterns to provide them with necessary support and address their concerns/ challenges.

The data collection for the Q1 2022 PDM was undertaken between January and March 2022 via face-to-face surveys. A total of 380 surveys were conducted in six camps by seven WFP field staff.

The transfer value is increased from 120 TRY to 150 TRY per person per month, effective in January 2022, to better support camp residents in meeting their needs. However, economic downturn and high inflation continue to negatively affect purchasing power of refugees in the reporting period. Annual inflation and food inflation reached 61 percent and 70 percent, respectively in March 2022. As a result, the food basket cost in the contracted markets increased to 353 TRY, representing 87 percent increase compared to March 2021 (189 TRY).

WFP distributed 1,300 TRY per household in two installments in February and March 2022 to compensate for diminishing purchasing power and decreased income due to less employment opportunities during winter. While transfer value increase and top-up payments contributed to the increasing level of acceptable food consumption and more diverse diet, the support did not prevent in-camp refugees from adopting coping behaviours to meet their basic needs. In addition to more frequent use of coping strategies, refugee households have spent greater portion of their disposable income to buy food, leaving less in their pocket to cover other essential needs. Gender data shows that this has been particularly concerning for female-headed households who often rely mainly on assistance without being able to complement their income with additional resources such as formal/informal work.

Accountability, protection and gender concerns are also captured in PDM surveys. In Q1 2022, no beneficiary reports having experienced safety issues because of being a beneficiary of the programme. Almost all (99%) respondents are aware of their entitlements. 4 percent of the beneficiaries state having had problems during the reporting period. All of them contacted with authorities and report that their issues have been resolved. However, it is important to note that 27 percent of beneficiaries still don’t know whom to contact when needed. Women continue to take active part in decision-making on utilization of the assistance.