In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Türkiye, Market Price Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM), and Protection Report, Quarter 2 (April— May) 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The food basket cost has increased by 116 percent from TRY 196 to TRY 423 between June 2021 and 2022.

The inflation rates have reached 24-year record levels; the annual inflation rate in June 2022 is 79 percent and the food inflation is even higher at 94 percent.

Fewer employment opportunities for beneficiaries are available in Q2 2022 compared to a year ago as high cost of agricultural inputs disrupts farming activities. Daily work in agriculture has been the only source for many to generate income and spend throughout the year.

The contracted markets did not have sufficient sugar stocks in the previous months and the issue have been resolved by increasing brand variety.

4 protection cases, related to medical equipment needs, are reported and referred to IOM for resolution during Q2 2022.