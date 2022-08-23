In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Türkiye, Market Price Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM), and Protection Report | Quarter 2 (April— May) 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• The food basket cost has increased by 116 percent from TRY 196 to TRY 423 between June 2021 and 2022.

• The inflation rates have reached 24-year record levels; the annual inflation rate in June 2022 is 79 percent and the food inflation is even higher at 94 percent.

• Fewer employment opportunities for beneficiaries are available in Q2 2022 compared to a year ago as high cost of agricultural inputs disrupts farming activities.

Daily work in agriculture has been the only source for many to generate income and spend throughout the year.

• The contracted markets did not have sufficient sugar stocks in the previous months and the issue have been resolved by increasing brand variety.

• 4 protection cases, related to medical equipment needs, are reported and referred to IOM for resolution during Q2 2022.

• 83,926 SMSs have been sent to beneficiaries to inform them about the regular uploads and dormant accounts, as well as to sensitize them about the topup payments.