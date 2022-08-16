In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Türkiye, Market Price Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM), and Protection Report | Quarter 1 (January-March) 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of March 2022, the food basket cost in the contracted markets reached 353 TRY. The basket cost is 87 percent higher compared to March 2021 (189 TRY).

The inflation rates reached record levels; the annual inflation rate in March 2022 is 61.1 percent and the food inflation is even higher at 70.3 percent.

Insufficient employment opportunities in the winter season posed a challenge to the beneficiaries to generate additional income.

The one-off payment of 1300 TRY is appreciated and prevented further deterioration of the purchasing power of the beneficiaries.

During Q1 2022, there were no protection cases reported.