Basic Needs Working Group Shelter Note: Refugees’ Access to Shelter in Türkiye

This note aims to provide an overview of the recent situation of refugees’ access to shelter in Türkiye by referring to the current economic situation affecting this access and the existing shelter support provided in Türkiye in response to the prevailing adequate housing needs. Possible next steps for enhancing access of refugees to adequate housing as a basic right are discussed based on these contextual discussions, and the related advocacy pathways emphasised by various partners are highlighted to support and positively influence the sector strategy and program design related to rent/housing assistance for the most vulnerable refugees and host community members in Türkiye.

Highlights

The current context to refugees’ access to adequate housing solutions in Türkiye is shaped by certain structural trends and aspects listed below. The planning of activities aiming to enhance this access by strategical consideration of the repercussions of these situational highlights is recommended.

• Several current economic trends such as the rapidly increasing costs of housing, the increasing demand for housing as an attractive investment tool despite the inadequate supply levels and the related extensive price increases adversely affected both refugees’ and host community members’ access to adequate housing.

• Existing shelter support mechanisms by partners in Türkiye are helpful to assists the most vulnerable individuals; however, there is a greater need for further support in this area since the current mechanisms have limitations in terms of geographical coverage and number of targeted beneficiaries.

Based on the inter-sectoral and sectoral discussions and field observations, working group discussed and later compiled sectoral advocacy points and recommendations for designing and implementing support programmes aiming to enhance access to housing to respond to the rapidly increasing needs observed in Türkiye, some of which are highlighted below:

• Cash-based Interventions: To supplement current cash schemes and fill the gaps of assistance, provision of targeted and strategic cash support for rent support to timely respond the current situation.

• Legal Counselling: Comprehensive information dissemination and legal counselling activities on issues related to housing (including tenant rights) should continue to prevent further vulnerabilities.

• Needs Assessments: Comprehensive assessment of needs in terms of access to shelter, and situational analyses reinforced with field observations and regular M&E exercises focusing about access of refugees to housing in Türkiye.

Overview of Refugees’ Access to Shelter in Türkiye

In Türkiye, almost 99% of refugees lives in urban or peri-urban areas rather than camps and the negative impact of the current economic context on access to shelter is even higher for refugees, compounding their already existing vulnerabilities since rent/housing is one of the greatest parts of their expenditures.

Many refugees, ESSN beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries alike, are compelled to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as reducing food intake due to the need to prioritise paying rent to avoid being homeless. In this respect, they are obliged to incur more and more debt which in the current context of rapidly increasing inflation and their ever-decreasing purchasing power, puts them deeper in the vicious cycle of a debt vortex. This aspect of vulnerability renders refugees even more susceptible for protection risks such as exploitation by landlords and loaners especially with regards to vulnerable groups such as children, women at risk and so on. For example, an increase in the cases of harassment of survivors of gender-based violence and women heads of households by their landlords and employers was observed at the field level. Also, increasingly exorbitant rents and the possibility of illegal evacuation by landlords increases stress levels of refugees and adversely affecting their psychosocial wellbeing.

In addition, the recent policy developments concerning limitations for registration, neighbourhood closures and address verification processes further exacerbate housing challenges based on the inactivation of TP/IP statuses. iv Due to the foreign population quotas of the closed neighbourhoods, many refugees are urged to move, and in many cases availability is in neighbourhoods with higher rents. Moreover, they risk moving to neighbourhoods farther away from their safety nets and education facilities of their children, causing several protection concerns. This situation also increases the risk of living in substandard conditions with regards to issues such as overcrowding, living in houses without proper protection from weather conditions etc. Also, the additional demand for rental houses triggers further rent increases, exacerbating the possibility of inciting social tensions.

The inability to have a registered address hinders access to the fundamental services since in Türkiye address registration is necessary for the activation of legal TP/ID statuses necessary for access to basic services. Finding temporary or permanent shelter in non-residential areas i.e. tents, warehouses and garages that cannot give way to address registration, is expected to increase due to the current economic context.