Amid economic hardship: Findings of post distribution monitoring survey (Round 14) | July 2022

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

About the program

The Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) program provides unrestricted, unconditional cash assistance1 to people living under temporary or international protection in Turkey to help them meet their basic needs. The ESSN is funded by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and implemented through a partnership of the Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC). As of March 2022, the ESSN has provided monthly assistance to over 1.5 million people.

Purpose of the study

The purpose of this study is to assess the impact of ESSN assistance on the socio-economic conditions of recipients, with particular focus on their level of expenditure, debt, coping strategies and food consumption. Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) aims to track changes over time and compare these to the ones experienced by non-recipient households.