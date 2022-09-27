3RP Turkey Chapter 2021: Outcome Monitoring Report

SUMMARY

The Turkey chapter of the 2021 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) is built on three strategic objectives, which forms the guiding strategy to the work undertaken within the 3RP’s six sectors (namely, Protection; Education; Basic Needs; Health; Food Security and Agriculture; and Livelihoods).

The three strategic objectives of Turkey’s 3RP are:

Contribute to the protection of Syrians under temporary protection and international protection applicants and status holders; Support inclusion into national systems and access to services, including health, education, social services as well as municipal services and local solutions; and, Promote harmonization, self-reliance, and solutions.

This report provides an analysis of the 3RP partners’ achievements in 2021, in light of the evolving context and in line with these strategic goals. This analysis is based on inputs from the relevant 3RP sectors against the different inter-sectoral outcomes. It also capitalizes on regular cross-sectoral meetings and analysis to monitor collective achievements on issues of strategic importance, such as social cohesion, support to public institutions, Prevention and Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), and Accountability to Affected Population (AAP).

In 2021, the 3RP had 45 reporting partners, including 11 UN agencies, and 34 I/NGOs. The 3RP partners were successful in mobilizing USD 527 million raised against the 2021-2022 financial requirements.

This represents 51 percent of the total requirements of USD 1.03 billion for 2021. The refugee component of the plan received nearly 72 percent of its requirements in 2021, compared with 35 percent for the resilience component.

Despite this challenging funding situation, 3RP partners recorded significant progress across a wide range of interventions in support of the Government of Turkey's response, especially in the face of escalating needs and evolving response requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key achievements in 2021 include:

• In 2021 3RP partners collectively reached over 1.03 million individuals (53% women and girls, 44% men and boys, and 3% gender non-binary individuals) with information dissemination and awareness raising efforts on rights, services and assistance, with a 47% increase from 2020.

Partners continued awareness raising through hybrid modalities, including on access to COVID19 vaccines and health services, rights and remedial mechanisms, and access to livelihoods.

• The protection situation continued to be worrying in 2021 due to reduced access to livelihoods, increased basic needs against the inability to cover expenses, and challenges in accessing essential services. In this light, 3RP partners reached 1.76 million individuals with protection services, including 141,000 referrals to specialized services for persons with specific needs. 28,000 survivors were provided with GBV-specific response services, whereas 77,000 children were referred to specialized services, with notable increases compared to 2020.

• 3RP partners reached 75,000 individuals with psycho-social support, 48,000 children receiving both one-off and structured individual, group, and family counselling services to improve their wellbeing and resilience.

• Although the access to health services remained low in the first six months of 2021 due to COVID-19, 3RP partners continued their support to service providers with 93% of recipients reporting access and satisfaction with health services. Partners provided trainings and Turkish language support to over 4,300 health professionals through distance learning platforms to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

• With the return to face-to-face learning in September 2021, more than 854,000 refugee children (49% girls, 51% boys) were enrolled in formal education, with a gross enrolment rate of 67%. 36,000 children were enrolled in non-formal and informal education, whereas 62,000 children were enrolled in ECE and pre-primary levels.

• 3RP partners continued supporting families through the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) Programme, to address socio-economic barriers, increase enrolment and contribute to retention of children in school reaching more than 761,000 children during the remote and face-to-face learning modalities. In the reopening of schools, partners supported more than 1200 institutions to ensure safe return, benefiting 100,000 refugee students.

• In 2021, 3RP partners supported 19 municipalities towards basic needs service delivery and 25 municipalities with new infrastructures; yet needs for capacity development support remain high. Support was provided to and through municipalities including enhanced and specialised protection services, social cohesion and livelihood activities, as well as efforts to strengthen coordination between local authorities.

• In light of the negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic and increased consumer prices, basic needs service delivery needs were significantly increased, 86% of surveyed refugees unable to cover monthly expenses. In this context of increasing indebtedness and adoption of negative coping strategies, 3RP partners reached over 490,000 beneficiaries with one-off cash assistance, and 385,000 individuals with hygiene, dignity and sanitary items.

• 10,000 refugee and host community members benefited from increased income through job placement and income opportunities in 2021, with a 27% increase compared to 2020, as a result of Livelihoods and Food Security and Agriculture sector partners in 2021.

• 3,000 Syrian and Turkish businesses were supported through business management trainings, financial/non-financial services or technology transfer, with 130 new businesses created.

• Number of individuals participating in joint events to improve peaceful co-existence increased to more than 410,000 in 2021, more than four times the number of individuals reached in 2020, due to easing restrictions. 57 institutions were supported to organize these joint events.

Moreover, almost 14,000 refugees completed language skills training through hybrid modalities. 3RP partners recorded good achievement in 2021, with a long way still to go to meet outcome level targets.

• Approximately 12,000 refugees were submitted for resettlement considerations with more than 7,000 departing for resettlement to a third country.

This report details the contributions of 3RP partners made to the achievements mentioned above, under the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic context. In 2022, the response will continue expanding its support to the Government of Turkey across these stated priority areas, with a particular effort to strengthen linkages between the 3RP Basic Needs and Protection sectors on the one hand, and Livelihoods and Food Security and Agriculture Sectors on the other, to support the transition of some beneficiaries from cash assistance to self-reliance. The 3RP will continue its emphasis on strengthening the gender responsiveness of actions in Turkey, ensuring services and support are equally benefitting women, men, boys and girls of all ages and minority groups, in line with the SDG commitment on leaving no one behind.