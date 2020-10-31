İzmir/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 03, 31 October 2020

Background

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the western province of Izmir, Turkey on Friday, October 30, 2:51 pm local time. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had an epicentre 13 km northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

The earthquake was felt in provinces as far as Istanbul, Bodrum, Muğla, and Manisa. Soon after the initial quake, the Province was shaken further by 389 aftershocks, with 33 of them more powerful than magnitude 4.0.

The quake has left severe damage to the structures and infrastructures in different areas of Bornova and Bayraklı regions of the city, pushing the residents to flee in panic into the streets. At least 17 buildings have been reported collapsed and several others damaged.

The Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) announced in the early hours of Saturday morning that the earthquake had claimed the lives of 25 people and left at least 831 injured.

Search and Rescue operations have been completed in 9 buildings in Izmir while work continues in 8 others. So far, 70 people have been rescued from debris in the Bayraklı district of Izmir, Turkey’s 3rd large city by population.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger reported that there was a partial tsunami in the coastal district of Seferihisar, where at least one person was injured.

Turkish Red Crescent Response

The Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) has been on alert from the initial moments of the Earthquake.

As an auxiliary to the Government, the TRC is in charge of providing mass feeding in the national contingency plan. Taking this into account, the Turkish Red Crescent mobilized its capacity to serve 56.300 people simultaneously. This capacity involves five catering vehicles, five mobile/field kitchens, twenty-seven vehicles accompanied by 113 staff, and 144 volunteers.

Response teams of the TRC’s Regional Disaster Management Center have distributed 22.458 cups of soup, 10.026 ready-to-eat meals, 7.168 hot drinks, 6.216 cold beverages, and 19.497 bottled water in Bayraklı District, 10.000 cups of soup in Seferihisar and over 8.115 cups of soup in the other districts of Izmir.

TRC has deployed PSP teams from its community centers in Izmir, Istanbul, and Bursa to provide support to the affected population in the affected areas TRC’s Community Health Teams have been distributing 144.460 facemasks and 5.000 disinfectants to prevent the spread of the covid-19 in the affected region.

TRC’s Regional Disaster Management Center has dispatched 51 multipurpose tents, 2.049 family-type tents, 16.050 blankets, 6.888 mattresses, 1.256 heaters, and 2.657 kitchen sets to the affected area.

