İzmir/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 02, 31 October 2020

Background

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit western province of İzmir, Turkey on Friday October 30, 2:51 pm local time. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had an epicentre 13 km northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

The earthquake was felt in provinces as far as İstanbul, Bodrum, Muğla and Manisa. Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by 277 aftershocks, with 24 of them more powerful than magnitude 4.0.

The quake has left severe damage to the structures and infrastructures in different areas of Bornova and Bayraklı regions of the city, pushing the residents to flee in panic into the streets. At least 17 buildings have been reported collapsed and several others damaged. Turkish Interior Ministry announced that earthquake caused 21 lives and injured 799 others.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Search and Rescue Teams continues around 13 buildings and so far 70 people rescued from debris in Bayraklı district of İzmir, Turkey’s 3rd large city by population.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger reported that there was a partial tsunami in the coastal district of Seferihisar, where at least one person was injured.

Turkish Red Crescent Action

The Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) has been on alert from the initial moments of the Earthquake.

The Turkish Red Crescent in charge of providing mass feeding in the national contingency plan mobilized its capacity to serve 56.300 people simultaneously. This capacity involves 5 catering vehicles, 5 mobile/field kitchens, 27 vehicles along with 112 staff and 137 volunteers.

The teams of the TRC’s Regional Disaster Management Center have been distributed 20.458 cups of soup, 10.026 ready-to-eat meals, 7.168 hot drinks, 5.436 cold beverages and 6.730 bottled water in Bayraklı District, 10.000 cups of soup in Seferihisar and over 4.527 cups of soup in the other districts of İzmir.

TRC’s PSP teams from the community centers in İzmir, İstanbul and Bursa have been deployed to provide support to the affected population the affected areas.

TRC’s Community Health Teams have been distributing 144.460 facemasks and 5.000 disinfectants to prevent the spread of the covid-19 in the affected region.

TRC’s Regional Disaster Management Center has dispatched 51 multipurpose tents, 2.049 family-type tents, 16.050 blankets, 6.888 mattresses, 1.256 heaters and 2.657 kitchen sets to the affected area.

Contact information for further information specifically related to this operation please contact:

Alper Uluca, Director of International Programs and Operations

Email: alper.uluca@kizilay.org.tr Mobile: +905530357077