İzmir/Turkey: Earthquake Situation Report No: 01, 30 October 2020

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit western province of İzmir, Turkey on Friday October 30, 2:51 pm local time. According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) the epicenter of the quake was 17 km off the coast of Seferihisar town of İzmir.

The earthquake was felt in provinces as far as İstanbul, Bodrum, Muğla and Manisa. Soon after the initial quake, the province was shaken further by 144 aftershocks, with 21 of them more powerful than magnitude 4.0.

The quake has left severe damage to the structures and infrastructures in different areas of Bornova and Bayraklı regions of the city, pushing the residents to flee in panic into the streets. At least 4 buildings have been reported collaped and several others damaged. Turkish Interior Ministry announced that earthquake caused 12 lives and injured 522 others.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Search and Rescue Teams continues around 17 buildings and so far 70 people rescued from debris in Bayraklı district of İzmir, Turkey’s 3rd large city by population.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger reported that there was a partial tsunami in the coastal district of Seferihisar, where at least one person was injured.

Turkish Red Crescent Action

The Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) has been on alert from the initial moments of the Earthquake.

The Turkish Red Crescent in charge of providing mass feeding in the national contingency plan mobilized its capacity to serve 56.300 people simultaneously. This capacity involves 5 catering vehicles, 5 mobile kitchen and 2 field kitchen along with 79 staff and 70 volunteers.

The teams of the Regional Disaster Management Center has been distributing soup to 5.000 people in the Bayraklı District of İzmir and they have also been distributing soups / ready to-eat meals to 10.000 people in the Seferihisar District of İzmir.

TRC’s PSP teams from the community centers in İzmir, İstanbul and Bursa has been deployed to the affected areas.

The Regional Disaster Management Center has dispatched 18 multipurpose, 10 family-type tents and 1431 blankets to the affected area

