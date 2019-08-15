Wounds Are Being Healed in Denizli

In the aftermath of the earthquake in Denizli measuring Mw=6.0, rehabilitation activities continued under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) affiliated to the Ministry of Interior Affairs. AFAD which has been working in an effort to fulfill all the needs of the victims in the region ranging from shelter needs to nutrition also sent TL 500 thousand for cash needs. Number of tents in the region reached 525, 505 of them sent from AFAD Regional Logistics Centers. 85 of the 92 victims who applied to hospitals after the earthquake were discharged while 7 of them are still under medical treatment.

Hot food was served to people who spent the night in the AFAD family tents. The Turkish Red Crescent working under the coordination of AFAD served breakfast to 2.000 people and hot meal to other 1.000.

In the aftermath of yesterday’s earthquake measuring 6.0’lık (Mw), a total of 157 aftershocks whose measurements varied between 0.8 and 3.7 took place in the region. Rehabilitation phase coordinated by the Head of AFAD Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu continued with the support of 14 agencies and institutions. **475 personnel has been deployed in the rehabilitation **activities and 44 vehicles, 27 ambulances, 2 hot food trucks, 4 generators and 1 helicopter have been serving nonstop. 25 temas of **50 members are studying the damage **in the region.

A 10 member psychosocial support team has been **working in the region in an effort to support people who suffered the earthquake while **55 AFAD Search and Rescue Experts from Denizli, Afyonkarahisar, İzmir and Isparta have been working in the field. Two AFAD Mobile Coordination Centers have been established in the region in order to carry out coordination in the region.

To the Attention of People

People should not definitely enter damaged buildings in the disaster regions. They should leave roads open for emergency aid vehicles. Babies, children, elders and disabled people who might need help should be supported.

For Recent Earthquakes:

You can follow earthquakes momentarily for 7 days and 24 hours at our websites namely afad.gov.tr and deprem.gov.tr. AFAD Earthquake Department manages 4 of every 5 earthquake stations and analyzes earthquakes via 1.056 earthquake observation stations.

Developments and earthquake activities in the region are monitored 7/24 by Ministry of Interior Affairs’ AFAD.