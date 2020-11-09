World Vision ready to respond to the latest earthquake that struck in Turkey as numbers of people affected increase by day

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – On 30 October, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing 114 people, injuring more than 1,035 while 137 are still hospitalized. Numbers are still on the rise as reports indicate 2 little girls have also been rescued alive so far and pulled from the ruins. 15,000 people are also believed to have lost their homes and will be sheltered in the 4.600 tents available. World Vision in Turkey and partners are monitoring the situation and is on the ground ready to respond to the needs of the people severely affected by this tragic incident.

We pray for all those impacted by the quake that they will receive assistance and support as soon as possible and for the safety, health and protection of children caught up in this crisis.

