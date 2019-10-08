Workshop Report: Food Business Entrepreneurship in Refugees Response

Introduction:

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector, organized a workshop entitled: “Food business Entrepreneurship in Refugees Response”. The workshop intended to enhance the capacity of FSA sector partners in implementing the food business interventions in the context of the response to the current Syrian refugee crisis in Turkey. In addition, the workshop also aimed to provide the opportunity for participants to discuss and exchange information on the food entrepreneurship programmes, and how these programmes can foster the food value chains resilience, generate and stabilise farm income, and reinforce existing initiatives for both refugees and host communities.

The workshop was held at the Inogar Building where the L.I.F.E project from CIPE Organization was implemented in İstanbul for the whole day on 19 Sept. 2019.

Scope and objectives

The objective of the workshop was to support FSA sector partners in implementing and managing food related livelihood interventions that have potentials for growth in Turkey.

Specific objectives of the training were for participants to:

• obtain capacity in planning and designing the food business interventions;

• be equipped with the best practices and lessons learned from the past and current livelihood interventions on food industry;

• identify the gaps and challenges in planning and designing the food entrepreneurship activities in the current context; and

• better understand related laws and rules for efficient collaboration and coordination with the local authorities.

• sensitizing and imparting knowledge and skills to all FSA sector actors, including private sector collaborators to support the profitable entrepreneurship initiative.

Participants:

The workshop gathered about 25 participants from national, international entities, who are interested in the food entrepreneurship programmes in Turkey. The expert from Refugees (Mülteciler) Association in Sultanbeyli Municipality one of the districts of İstanbul and members of executive committee of Syrian International Business Association (SIBA) attended the meeting as well.

Workshop sessions:

The workshop was facilitated by the Coordinator and Information Management Associate (IMA) of Food Security and Agriculture sector. The workshop alternated between presentations, plenary and group work sessions. Emphasis was given on maximizing the sharing of experiences between participants and practically experimenting a methodology for joint planning.