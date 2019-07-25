Winterization After Action Review - Report 24 June 2019
→ RECOMMENDATIONS
Verify if vulnerable families already have and need Jerry cans, Diapers and Carpets as well as stoves, mattresses or blankets. Assistance must be based on assessed winter needs.
Distribute only essential items. Diapers should be distributed by WASH cluster members on a regular basis.
Ensure that winter kit is not too heavy for beneficiaries to carry (see Distribution section)
Verify the impact of tent insulation. Research shows that the value for money for tent insulation is low.