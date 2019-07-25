Winterization After Action Review - Report 24 June 2019

→ RECOMMENDATIONS

 Verify if vulnerable families already have and need Jerry cans, Diapers and Carpets as well as stoves, mattresses or blankets. Assistance must be based on assessed winter needs.

 Distribute only essential items. Diapers should be distributed by WASH cluster members on a regular basis.

 Ensure that winter kit is not too heavy for beneficiaries to carry (see Distribution section)

 Verify the impact of tent insulation. Research shows that the value for money for tent insulation is low.