WFP Turkey: Livelihoods Situational Report (September 2021)

Highlights

• Under the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme, 298 participants continued Store Attendant and Chef Assistant vocational training (VT), 26 participants graduated from Store Attendant VT and 181 participants started Housekeeping, Advanced Level and Entry Level IT VT.

• 208 out of 597 Kitchen of Hope (Mutfakta Umut Var/MUV) Project VT graduates are working as chef assistants, yielding 35 percent employment rate.

• 920 hot meals have been provided via Network Fresh.