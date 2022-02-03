Turkey + 1 more

WFP Turkey: Livelihoods Situational Report (November 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • 726 participants completed the Store Attendant, Chef Assistant, Food Packaging, Housekeeping and Information Technologies Vocational Trainings (VT) in 14 provinces.

  • 113 participants On-the-Job Training (OJT) in eight provinces is ongoing.

-16 Store Attendant training participants, four Chef Assistant training participants and 37 IT training participants attained long-term employment as of November.

  • 6,534 surplus meals were distributed to 150 beneficiaries under the Network Fresh project.

Related Content