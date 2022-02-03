Turkey + 1 more

WFP Turkey: Livelihoods Situational Report (December 2021)

Highlights

  • 21 Store Attendant training participants have found long-term employment after completing the Vocational Training (VT) yielding an employment rate of 12 percent.

  • 63 IT training participants have been directly employed after completing the VT in advanced and entry-level IT trainings, yielding 27 and 14 percent employment rates respectively.

  • 205 food packaging participants completed the VT in eight provinces with the highest VT completion rate (96 percent) among food sector trainings.

  • WFP helped 7,329 surplus meals to be distributed to 250 vulnerable refugees and host communities under the Network Fresh project.

