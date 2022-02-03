WFP Turkey: Livelihoods Situational Report (December 2021)

Highlights

21 Store Attendant training participants have found long-term employment after completing the Vocational Training (VT) yielding an employment rate of 12 percent.

63 IT training participants have been directly employed after completing the VT in advanced and entry-level IT trainings, yielding 27 and 14 percent employment rates respectively.

205 food packaging participants completed the VT in eight provinces with the highest VT completion rate (96 percent) among food sector trainings.