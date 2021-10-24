WFP Turkey Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

- 48,854 people assisted in September 2021 (estimated)

- USD 631,170.24 distributed through value vouchers

- USD 55,000 distributed through vocational and on-the-job trainings (estimated)

- USD 7 m six-month net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022)

Operational Context

Turkey hosts the highest number of refugees in the world, 4 million people, of which 3.6 million are from Syria. Around 60,000 refugees reside in 7 camps located in the country’s south-east, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these people. Since June 2014, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other countries continue to benefit from International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the Syria crisis. WFP Turkey’s Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP 2020-2021) seeks to build on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to contribute to refugee households’ ability to meet their basic needs, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind. Considering the protracted refugee presence in Turkey, the ICSP includes longer-term activities including direct engagement in resilience programming that creates opportunities for refugees and host communities alike. WFP is also set to extend its current ICSP for one year through 2022.