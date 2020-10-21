WFP Turkey Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

54,599 people assisted In September 2020

US$ 0.73 m distributed through value vouchers

US$ 0.06 m distributed through cash for training

15,000 hygiene kits delivered to in-camp households

US$31 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)

Operational Updates

• As of 30 September, 320,070 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey. Of this number, 8,262 people perished and 281,151 recovered. Government responses to the pandemic have varied across Turkey’s 81 provinces. Due to the significant daily increase in positive cases, in September the Government of Turkey issued new COVID-19 regulations, including fines and imprisonment for violators.

WFP will continue its operations, while making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and mitigate the risk of transmission.

• WFP continues to support refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 14) per person. These payments reached 53,321 people in September. WFP has delivered 109,824 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers attending to the needs of in-camp residents. WFP has also distributed the first instalment of the second round of 15,000 hygiene kits to cover in-camp households’ hygiene needs for three months.

• Under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project, the first cohort of 115 participants completed its on-the-job training in September and 47 graduates received job offers from the restaurants or soup kitchens where they had been placed.

Each participant received a cash transfer entitlement of up to TRY 2,324 (USD 317) per month. The second cohort of 182 participants is receiving vocational training in culinary skills, with a monthly stipend of TRY 750 (USD 102) being provided as an incentive to remain in the programme.

• In September, the soup kitchen project – a MUV project adaptation as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures under the sponsorship of WFP, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and IOM – prepared and provided 11,500 hot meals per day for vulnerable refugees and Turkish nationals in seven provinces. On 1 September, the WFP’s Country Director visited a soup kitchen in Sanliurfa, accompanied by the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. On 9 September, WFP and partners took part in the opening of a soup kitchen in Şişli, Istanbul followed by the signature of a letter of goodwill between the municipality of Şişli, GIZ and WFP.